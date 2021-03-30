Macomb County opening four new COVID-19 vaccination sites

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department is opening four new COVID-19 vaccination sites, bringing the total number of sites in the county to seven.

On Friday, March 26, the county announced the opening of a vaccine clinic in Warren at the Health Department’s Southwest Health Center, located at 27690 Van Dyke, Suite B. The site began administering vaccinations on Monday, March 29. It will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will have capacity to distribute 5,000 doses per week.

On Monday, March 29, the county announced a new vaccine clinic at the Chesterfield Township Senior Center, located at 47275 Sugarbush Road. The site is slated to begin administering vaccines on Wednesday, March 31. It will operate Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and will have capacity to distribute 500 doses per week.

Today the county announced a new drive-thru vaccine clinic in Warren at the Warren City Garage, located at 1 City Square. The site is slated to open April 8. It will operate Thursday-Sunday from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. and will have the initial capacity to distribute 2,000 doses per week.

The county is working with the City of Sterling Heights to launch a centrally located drive-thru site. More details will be available this week.

Other county sites include the mass vaccination site at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township, the Richmond-Lenox EMS drive-thru site and the Sterling Heights Senior Center site.

“It is incredibly important that we remove barriers to vaccination, and opening vaccine sites around the county is one part of that work,” County Executive Mark A. Hackel said in a press release. “Our local community partners are playing a significant role in this effort and I want to thank them for their continued support of our health department throughout this process.”

Appointments are required at each location; the county-affiliated sites are not open to walk-ups. To make an appointment, eligible individuals can use the online scheduler, which can be found at www.macombgov.org/covidvaccine .

Additionally, individuals aged 60 and older, 50 and older with pre-existing medical conditions, 16 and older with disabilities and/or medical conditions, or those who need transportation assistance to get a vaccine, are encouraged to register with the SMART Bus Macomb Vaccine Registration Line. They will then be contacted by the health department to schedule an appointment when one is available. Individuals can register at smartbus.org/macombvaccine [macombcountymi.us4.list-manage.com] , or they can call the registration line at 586-421-6579 if they are unable to use the internet.

“We are working diligently to expand opportunities for individuals to be vaccinated,” said Andrew Cox, director, Macomb County Health Department. “But it’s important that we remember to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick and get a vaccine when it is your turn. We can’t let our guard down.”

