Detroit, local counties suspend administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit and some local counties are suspending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said Tuesday that the county would suspend the administration "until further guidance is provided." Hackel said Macomb County will continue its vaccination efforts, leveraging its Pfizer and Moderna doses, adding that they will be able to fulfill every appointment.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is also pausing with J&J. They are postponing one clinic today at the EMU Convocation Center and two clinics scheduled for Wednesday at Concordia University and at EMU. According to a press release, individuals with postponed appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as soon as possible.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's office issued a statement saying that they also were stopping the administration of J&J, noting that they will utilize the Pfizer and Moderna supply as well.

"If you were scheduled for a J&J shot and want to keep your same appointment, you will be given the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. You will receive an appointment for your second dose 3-4 weeks later. Appointments at the TCF center and Saturday community centers are unaffected by this announcement," the statement read.

This move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

"CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases," the FDA said in a statement Tuesday.

So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

