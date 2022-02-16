Macomb man under investigation for selling blank COVID-19 vaccination cards, AG says

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb man is under investigation for allegedly using a fake Facebook account to sell blank COVID-199 vaccination cards in August of 2021.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a petition in Macomb County Circuit Court to commence an investigation to identify the person behind the account selling to Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County Facebook Page.
According to a news release from the AG, Christopher Holland is accused of being behind the Facebook account.
Here are the following requests against Christopher Holland:
- Require Holland to pay attorney and investigation costs incurred by the Department of Attorney General.
- Have Holland permanently enjoined from selling services and goods online or elsewhere in Michigan with any misleading information about his identity.
- Declare Holland is in violation of MCPA and permanently prohibit him from engaging in conduct.
"We continue to see scams related to COVID-19 surface in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Let this be a warning to those who try to profit from the pandemic. We will continue to dig into complaints and vigorously pursue those who violate the MCPA.”
