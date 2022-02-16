Watch
Macomb man under investigation for selling blank COVID-19 vaccination cards, AG says

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 14:11:33-05

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb man is under investigation for allegedly using a fake Facebook account to sell blank COVID-199 vaccination cards in August of 2021.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a petition in Macomb County Circuit Court to commence an investigation to identify the person behind the account selling to Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County Facebook Page.

According to a news release from the AG, Christopher Holland is accused of being behind the Facebook account.

Here are the following requests against Christopher Holland:

  • Require Holland to pay attorney and investigation costs incurred by the Department of Attorney General.
  • Have Holland permanently enjoined from selling services and goods online or elsewhere in Michigan with any misleading information about his identity.
  • Declare Holland is in violation of MCPA and permanently prohibit him from engaging in conduct.

"We continue to see scams related to COVID-19 surface in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Let this be a warning to those who try to profit from the pandemic. We will continue to dig into complaints and vigorously pursue those who violate the MCPA.”

