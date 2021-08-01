Many stores changing mask requirements in light of CDC recommendations

(WXYZ) — Many stores and retailers are re-thinking their mask rules after the CDC issued new guidance last week.

The CDC is now recommending that people wear masks indoors in public areas with high or substantial transmission, even if they are fully vaccinated.

In light of that, many stores in metro Detroit and across the nation are changing their mask rules.

Check out the list below.

Meijer

Meijer is now recommending workers and customers wear face masks regardless of vaccination status, and stores are currently updating signage to reflect that.

Kroger

Kroger is still requiring all unvaccinated workers to wear masks, and requesting unvaccinated stores wear masks.

In light of the new CDC recommendations, they are recommending all people to wear masks, including those who are vaccinated.

Walmart

Walmart is now requiring masks for employees in areas with high transmission and recommending masks for customers.

Apple

Apple is requiring customers in areas of high transmission to wear masks in all of its stores.

We will continue to update this list as rules change

