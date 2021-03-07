Mass testing, mask wearing help Detroit slow virus' pace

DETROIT (AP) — Early last March, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan warned of a virus that already had sickened tens of thousands around the globe, saying it wouldn't be long before a city resident would be infected. He was right. COVID-19 hit Detroit hard.

More than 30,000 cases have since been confirmed in the city, and close to 1,900 residents have died. But Michigan's chief medical executive says fast action by city leaders early in the pandemic slowed the rampant advance of the coronavirus in Detroit and its majority Black population. Now the push to vaccinate is gaining steam.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

