Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mass testing, mask wearing help Detroit slow virus' pace

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Yvonne Gibbs, 72, receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 27, 2021, at the TCF Center in Detroit. COVID-19 hit Detroit hard. But fast action by city leaders early in the pandemic may have slowed the rampant advance of the virus among Detroit's largely Black population. Detroit recorded 431 confirmed COVID cases on March 30, 2020, and another 387 two days later, according to the city's Health Department. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Yvonne Gibbs
Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 13:27:17-05

DETROIT (AP) — Early last March, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan warned of a virus that already had sickened tens of thousands around the globe, saying it wouldn't be long before a city resident would be infected. He was right. COVID-19 hit Detroit hard.

More than 30,000 cases have since been confirmed in the city, and close to 1,900 residents have died. But Michigan's chief medical executive says fast action by city leaders early in the pandemic slowed the rampant advance of the coronavirus in Detroit and its majority Black population. Now the push to vaccinate is gaining steam.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub