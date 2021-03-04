Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mayor Duggan expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Detroit residents 50+ with chronic medical conditions

items.[0].image.alt
wxyz
Duggan
Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:08:07-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the city is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 50+ with chronic medical conditions as the city reached the 100,000 mark for doses administered.

“We were glad to see the Governor announce yesterday she was expanding eligibility to all Michigan residents age 50 if they have chronic medical conditions and so we are now able to provide access to the vaccine to those Detroit residents who are now eligible,” Duggan said in a press release.

The conditions included in the directive are:

· Cancer (current & in remission)

· Asthma

· Heart conditions

· Hypertension

· Sickle cell disease

· Cerebrovascular disease

· Chronic kidney disease

· Pulmonary fibrosis

· HIV

· COPD

· Type 1 or 2 diabetes

· Alzheimer’s disease

· Dementia

· Cystic fibrosis

· Cardiomyopathy

· Liver disease

· Dementia

· Coronary artery disease

Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment at the TCF Center. Click here for more details.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub