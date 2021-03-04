Mayor Duggan expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Detroit residents 50+ with chronic medical conditions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the city is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 50+ with chronic medical conditions as the city reached the 100,000 mark for doses administered.

“We were glad to see the Governor announce yesterday she was expanding eligibility to all Michigan residents age 50 if they have chronic medical conditions and so we are now able to provide access to the vaccine to those Detroit residents who are now eligible,” Duggan said in a press release.

The conditions included in the directive are:

· Cancer (current & in remission)



· Asthma



· Heart conditions



· Hypertension



· Sickle cell disease



· Cerebrovascular disease



· Chronic kidney disease



· Pulmonary fibrosis



· HIV



· COPD



· Type 1 or 2 diabetes



· Alzheimer’s disease



· Dementia



· Cystic fibrosis



· Cardiomyopathy



· Liver disease



· Coronary artery disease



Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment at the TCF Center. Click here for more details.

