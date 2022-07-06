Watch Now
MDHHS announces 300K more COVID tests for vulnerable communities

Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 16:57:42-04

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The state health department is expanding access to COVID-19 tests for communities at greater risk for infection.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 300,000 more tests will be distributed to 60,000 residences at no cost to recipients.

We’re told residents may file requests for tests once a month in July and August. Each kit holds five COVID-19 tests, MDHHS says.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring our loved ones and neighbors don’t get infected,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said. “Providing free tests to those in need is necessary, and we are grateful for our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to ensure equitable access to tools that prevent COVID-19.”

Visit the Project ACT website to request a COVID-19 test and determine eligibility.

