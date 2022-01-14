Watch
MDHHS partners up with libraries to offer free COVID-19 at-home testing kits

Andrew Harnik/AP
A worker hands out boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits to people who waited in a long line that snakes multiple times around the Shaw Library in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
At-home tests
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 11:41:52-05

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — MDHHS is partnering with Michigan libraries to give away free COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

According to a press release, nearly 5,500 testing kits were shipped to 18 libraries across the state.

"Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit," says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Additional kits will be shipped to sites in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties and the City of Detroit. The release states that each site so far has received 300 testing kits.

"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our school communities safe," says Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. "Along with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, mask-wearing and social distancing, take-home testing allows Michiganders easy access to testing."

Here is a list of the libraries participating:

  • Homer Public Library, Calhoun County
  • Pere Marquette District Library, Clare County
  • Surrey Township Public Library, Clare County
  • Harrison District Library, Clare County
  • Hesperia Community Library, Newaygo County
  • White Cloud Community Library, Newaygo County
  • Hart Area Public Library, Oceana County
  • Pentwater Township Library, Oceana County
  • James E. Wickson Memorial Library, Saginaw County
  • Detroit Public Library, Wayne County
  • Detroit Public Library - Campbell, Wayne County
  • Detroit Public Library - Edison, Wayne County
  • Detroit Public Library - Jefferson, Wayne County
  • Detroit Public Library - Parkman, Wayne County
  • Detroit Public Library - Redford, Wayne County
  • Detroit Public Library - Wilder, Wayne County
  • Detroit Mobile Library, Wayne County
  • Taylor Community Library, Wayne County

