MDHHS partners with Genesee Community Health Center to launch mobile COVID-19 services

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it is partnering with the Genesee Community Health Center to help vulnerable populations through new mobile COVID-19 services.

The plan, according to a press release, is to provide mobile testing, vaccines and PPE, in addition to food, clothing and other social services.

“Every Michigander should have access to fundamental public health services regardless of their zip code, and this partnership with the Genesee Community Health Center will bring us a step closer to making that a reality,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist in a press release. “These mobile sites are a product of the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, which I am proud to have chaired for over a year, and have been widely successful in advancing racial equity as we fight COVID-19. I look forward to seeing this partnership provide services where they are most needed in Genesee County.”

The director of the Genesee Community Health Center said this partnership helps expand their reach within the community, getting to people who may have a lack of transportation or other resources.

