MDHHS reports first Michigan omicron case in Kent County

Posted at 5:46 PM, Dec 09, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced the discovery of the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Michigan.

The case was found in Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids. Officials say the patient is an adult. Vaccine records indicate they were fully vaccinated, but had not yet received a booster. They were diagnosed with COVID-19 and genetic testing confirmed it was the omicron variant Thursday.

"We are concerned, although not surprised, about the discovery of the Omicron variant in Michigan," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director in a news release. "We continue to urge Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated and continue participating in measures we know slow the spread of the virus by wearing well-fitting masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and testing for COVID-19. Vaccines are our best defense against the virus and how we can manage the spread of COVID-19."

Omicron has been detected in more than 20 states across the country since it was designated as a variant of concern.

