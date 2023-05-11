MDHHS shares update on COVID tests, vaccines as Public Health Emergency ends

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department has released new guidance as the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 comes to an end Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says they will still support the delivery of free over-the-counter COVID tests via the Michigan library program.

We’re told tests distributed though the Project Act will see continued support at least through June 2023.

Antigen tests for COVID-19 shipped to high-risk environments (e.g. schools, long-term care facilities, jails, shelters, etc.) will still be supported, according to MDHHS.

Free COVID tests will also be utilized at local testing sites with support from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at select locations, health officials say.

The state adds no-cost testing coverage for Medicaid recipients will continue through Sept. 30, 2024. Connect with your insurance provider to learn if cost sharing is required.

“MDHHS will continue to provide resources to Michiganders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, including access to free testing and vaccines,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Based on changes being made at the federal level, there will be updates made to data reporting and other requirements our state has been following for the past three years.”

We’re told the federal supply of vaccines will remain available for free but will eventually shift to the commercial market. That is expected to happen sometime in the fall. Visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ website for more on free vaccine access.