MDHHS to require nursing homes to offer on-site COVID vaccinations for their residents

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will require nursing homes across the state to offer on-site COVID vaccinations for its residents who are not up to date as of Jan. 20, 2022.

“With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across our state and cases of COVID-19 continuing to remain high, we want to make sure our most vulnerable Michiganders are protected from the virus,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a press release. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get up to date.”

The new MDHHS epidemic order, the nursing homes must offer doses within 30 days of the effective date of the order.

The order, the MDHHS says, does not require nursing home residents to get vaccinated. The state says nursing homes must document a resident’s consent or refusal of an offered COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the full order below:

