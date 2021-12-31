MDHHS to update quarantine guidance for general public based on CDC recommendations

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it will be updating its quarantine guidance for the general public based on the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC previously recommended shortening the length of quarantine and isolation to five days down from 10 days, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Here is the full CDC guidance.

The MDHHS says the updated guidance is related to the general public and does not impact the current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings, which will continue to use existing guidelines.

“We have safe and effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, in a press release. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

According to the MDHHS, the specifics of the guidance will be shared when more information becomes available.

