MDHHS urges Michiganders to avoid ERs unless they have life-threatening conditions

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging people to avoid the emergency room unless they have a life-threatening condition.

According to a press release from the MDHHS, the state’s health care systems are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

They note from Jan. 15 through Dec. 3, 85.1% of COVID-19 cases, 88.1% of hospitalizations and 85.5% of deaths were those who were not fully vaccinated.

“We all need to do our part to get vaccinated and boosted to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, in a press release. “In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to maintain your routine medical care so that any potential illness gets detected early and can be much more manageable. We urge Michiganders to continue seeking medical care but avoid emergency departments unless they have a life-threatening condition. If you don’t have a primary care provider, now is a great time to find one through contact with your local health care system.”

They provided these guidelines for care:

Call a health care provider (like your local physician’s office) for a virtual or in-person appointment or visit an urgent care provider for ailments such as:

Cold or flu

Sprains

Rashes or minor burns

Ear pain

Animal or insect bites

Allergies

A COVID-19 test.

Call 911 or visit an emergency department for:

Life-threatening medical conditions or emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke

Choking

Head injuries

Severe burns

Severe chest pain or pressure

Broken bones

Uncontrolled bleeding

Severe respiratory distress.

