Meijer offering $10 coupons for customers who get vaccinated

(WXYZ) — Meijer is offering customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer location.

The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines with any provider, including Meijer.

"We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a press release. "When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we're not done yet. We're hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance."

Those customers who already received their vaccine simply need to visit their local Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive their coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.

To date, Meijer has administered more than 1.3 million doses. All eligible individuals, including those ages 12-17 with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Meijer is also offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

People interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.