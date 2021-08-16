Watch
Meijer pharmacies now offering third COVID dose

Posted at 5:30 PM, Aug 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — Meijer joins Walgreens and CVS in offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised patients, the company announced Monday.

Eligible patients include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV, and those receiving immunosuppressive medication, a statement from Meijer reads.

Those who qualify can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome at any Meijer pharmacy.

There are currently 257 Meijer stores across Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

