Metro Detroit health agencies prepare to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11

(WXYZ) — A long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids ages 5-11 could happen as soon as next week.

The FDA and CDC are expected to give final approval any day now. Local health departments are already planning ahead.

It will be similar to the deployment of the vaccine for adults, but we're learning health officials are planning a few changes to make the shots for kids more convenient for families.

Officials say they've been planning the rollout for weeks.

The shots will be available at doctors' offices and rec centers, but the health department said they're also adding schools into the mix.

The state has already ordered thousands of doses, and we should see them here locally very soon.

Megan Wright Jones said bringing her kids to school every day is nerve-wracking, especially since they aren't yet eligible for the vaccine.

"That risk factor of them being in school and possibly bringing home a virus from being in school, really it was a lot," Jones said.

Jones is a soon-to-be mother of three and she shares her home with two grandparents. That's why she got the shot and her kids will, too.

"No it wasn't even a question, we didn't think about should we shouldn't we, it was just when it comes, you will get it," she said.

In anticipation of the CDC's final approval, the Oakland County Health Department has already placed pre-orders for Pfizer's pediatric doses. They're working with local school districts to host vaccine clinics in schools.

Some parents think federal health agencies are rushing this rollout, and their plan is to wait and see.

Dr. Molly O'Shea, a pediatrician with Birmingham Pediatrics, said she understands the hesitation. The vaccine is new, but she's confident it's safe and she's ready to get it into her patients' arms.

"If children were able to get the vaccine and the vast majority got the vaccine, we would have a much less disrupted school experience and children would be much healthier," O'Shea said.

Other health experts are hoping parents have the facts and get their kids vaccinated.

