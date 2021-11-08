Metro Detroit kicks off first full week of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is kicking off the first full week of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Beginning Monday, the City of Detroit and Oakland County will both be offering clinics. Washtenaw County will have them starting Tuesday.

Hazel Park High School will be the first Oakland County school to host a vaccine clinic. It will be open to anyone between the ages of 5-18. Appointments are already full but some walk-in doses may still be available

Health officials say making kids feel comfortable is an important aspect of these types of clinics. They are getting creative to put kids at ease.

"We'll have movies playing in observation and maybe some goodie bags at the end to make the kids feel happy and proud that they contributed to ending the COVID-19 pandemic," Oakland County Public Health Administrator Kate Guzman said.

Additional clinics are set to open next week in other cities across metro Detroit.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.