Metro Detroit kicks off first full week of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Israel started vaccinating children from 12 to 15 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 06:14:35-05

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is kicking off the first full week of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Beginning Monday, the City of Detroit and Oakland County will both be offering clinics. Washtenaw County will have them starting Tuesday.

Hazel Park High School will be the first Oakland County school to host a vaccine clinic. It will be open to anyone between the ages of 5-18. Appointments are already full but some walk-in doses may still be available

Health officials say making kids feel comfortable is an important aspect of these types of clinics. They are getting creative to put kids at ease.

"We'll have movies playing in observation and maybe some goodie bags at the end to make the kids feel happy and proud that they contributed to ending the COVID-19 pandemic," Oakland County Public Health Administrator Kate Guzman said.

Additional clinics are set to open next week in other cities across metro Detroit.

