Metro Detroit vaccine clinics forced to adapt after pausing J&J vaccine

(WXYZ) — The temporary halt we're seeing nationwide ahead of a CDC meeting Wednesday on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is having a ripple effect on local vaccine efforts.

Several cities and counties in metro Detroit have announced they will stop using the J&J shot for now, including Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said it shouldn't have a major impact on vaccine efforts in Detroit.

Just like nationally, the J&J vaccine represents a sliver of the supply in metro Detroit, as well as the number of doses already administered.

In Detroit, those with an appointment for the J&J shot will be offered either Pfizer or Moderna, something we're seeing around metro Detroit.

“Detroit has had a Moderna-Pfizer-based strategy from the beginning. 98% of Detroiters have gotten the Moderna, Pfizer vaccines," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Organizers in Oakland County had to scramble on Tuesday to adjust after the CDC and FDA's recommendation to stop using the shot temporarily.

"We used vaccines for appointments that were not scheduled yet here at the clinic so no one is losing out because of this," Oakland County spokesperson Bill Mullan said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said while the supply allows for the swap, it's not so simple.

"The paramedics and people administering it need training and also the two appointments versus one, there's a lot that goes into it logistically," he said.

The CDC is meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding six cases of blood clots tied to the J&J shot, and is expected to vote on the future of its use. All cases were reported in women under 5, one person died and another is critical. Nationwide, 6.8 million people have received the J&J shot.

Duggan is urging Detroiters to keep their appointments as Michigan continues to be a national hot spot for new cases.

