Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Metro Detroit vaccine clinics forced to adapt after pausing J&J vaccine

items.[0].videoTitle
The temporary halt we're seeing nationwide ahead of a CDC meeting Wednesday on the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is having a ripple effect on local vaccine efforts.
Posted at 5:48 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 05:50:49-04

(WXYZ) — The temporary halt we're seeing nationwide ahead of a CDC meeting Wednesday on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is having a ripple effect on local vaccine efforts.

Related: Michigan temporarily pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Several cities and counties in metro Detroit have announced they will stop using the J&J shot for now, including Detroit.

Related: 'We take this seriously.' Governor Whitmer weighs in on J&J COVID vaccine pause recommendation

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said it shouldn't have a major impact on vaccine efforts in Detroit.

Just like nationally, the J&J vaccine represents a sliver of the supply in metro Detroit, as well as the number of doses already administered.

Related: What to know if you received a J&J shot before officials said to pause the vaccines

In Detroit, those with an appointment for the J&J shot will be offered either Pfizer or Moderna, something we're seeing around metro Detroit.

“Detroit has had a Moderna-Pfizer-based strategy from the beginning. 98% of Detroiters have gotten the Moderna, Pfizer vaccines," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Organizers in Oakland County had to scramble on Tuesday to adjust after the CDC and FDA's recommendation to stop using the shot temporarily.

"We used vaccines for appointments that were not scheduled yet here at the clinic so no one is losing out because of this," Oakland County spokesperson Bill Mullan said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said while the supply allows for the swap, it's not so simple.

"The paramedics and people administering it need training and also the two appointments versus one, there's a lot that goes into it logistically," he said.

The CDC is meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding six cases of blood clots tied to the J&J shot, and is expected to vote on the future of its use. All cases were reported in women under 5, one person died and another is critical. Nationwide, 6.8 million people have received the J&J shot.

Duggan is urging Detroiters to keep their appointments as Michigan continues to be a national hot spot for new cases.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub