MI Senate authorizes lawsuit against Whitmer over COVID relief

(WXYZ) — The Republican-controlled Michigan senate set up a path to sue the governor over COVID-19 relief money.

This sets up a potential legal fight over two policy bills connected to a portion of the funds in its 4-billion-dollar covid relief plan.

Governor Whitmer opposed the proposals, which would have limited the health department's epidemic orders and shifted decisions on school closures from the state department to local health agencies.

State senators argue if the governor spends the money but blocks the limit on her power it would be unconstitutional.