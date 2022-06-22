Michigan adds 10,681 cases of COVID-19 over past 6 days, 69 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 10,681 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past six days, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 1,780 confirmed and probable cases per day, a drop from last week and a significant drop from cases about a month ago.

According to the state, there were also 69 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,592,078 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 36,744 deaths from the virus.

The MDHHS said it will now release COVID-19 case and death data on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

Cases have dropped significantly from May, when metro Detroit was at a high transmission level. Last week, the CDC placed most of Southeast Michigan back at a low level of community transmission. Some parts of Michigan remain at a high transmission level. All of those counties at a high transmission level are in Northern Michigan.

