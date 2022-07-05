Michigan adds 13,102 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 64 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 13,102 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 1,872 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 64 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,619,533 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 36,982 deaths from the virus.

The MDHHS said it will now release COVID-19 case and death data on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

Cases have dropped significantly from May, when metro Detroit was at a high transmission level. Last week, the CDC placed most of Southeast Michigan back at a low level of community transmission. Some parts of Michigan remain at a high transmission level. All of those counties at a high transmission level are in Northern Michigan.

