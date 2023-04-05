Michigan adds 5,263 COVID cases over past week, 67 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 5,263 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 752 confirmed and probable cases per day. Last week, there was an average of 937 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were 67 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 3,089,377 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 42,523 deaths.

