Michigan adds 7,438 COVID cases over past week, 73 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 7,438 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 1,063 confirmed and probable cases per day. Last week, there was an average of 986 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were 73 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

The state says some of the cases from this week are part of a backlog that was cleared at an out-of-state lab. This week's update included the following statement:

Due to a backlog of historic test results received from out-of-state laboratories on 03/13/23, this week’s confirmed and probable case count contains approximately 500 total new cases that are attributable to older lab results. These cases will be sorted based on the onset (or specimen collection) date in the Daily Case tab of the dashboard.

In all, there have been 3,071,563 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 42,278 deaths.

