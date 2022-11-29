Watch Now
Michigan adds 8,831 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 113 deaths

Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 14:54:23-05

The State of Michigan added 8,831 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 1,262 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 113 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,938,443 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 40,085 deaths.

