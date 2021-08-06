Michigan averaging 1,321 COVID cases a day, adds 3,962 new COVID cases, 3 deaths since last report

(WXYZ) — Michigan has confirmed 910,500 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and cases continue to rise.

Additionally, the state is reporting 19,950 total deaths related to COVID-19.

That's up 3,962 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths since the last report on Tuesday. Those three deaths were reportedly identified during a vital records review.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state is averaging about 1,321 new COVID cases per day.

