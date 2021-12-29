Michigan breaks record of confirmed COVID-19 cases totaling 25,858 over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan breaks record of COVID-19 cases as they have reported 25,858 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period. That's an average of 12,929 cases per day. The state also reports 338 deaths since Monday.

This is the highest number of daily confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. The previous record was 9,779 recorded on Nov. 20, 2020.

The 338 reported deaths included 232 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,507,338 and deaths total 26,988.

The state releases COVID numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

