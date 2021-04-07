Watch
Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 360% since late Feb, several region's ICUs near capacity

Jae C. Hong/AP
Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(WXYZ) — Michigan hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped in the state across all age groups, up 360% since February 28, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Courtesy of the MDHHS

The age group that saw the largest growth in hospitalization rate since late February was the 50-59 range, with a 653% increase, followed by those in the 18-19 age range and those 20-29. The MDHHS revealed the new data during an update on Wednesday morning amid a continued surge of new cases in Michigan.

As COVID hospitalizations rise across Michigan, ICUs in several regions are nearing capacity, according to new data.

“Hospitals are beginning to implement some of their surge plans again,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said.

Courtesy of the MDHHS

The state has reported thousands of new cases per day over the past week, and there are now more than 100,000 active cases of the virus in Michigan, the highest its been since mid-November when a partial shutdown was announced.

The MDHHS also reported that as of April 6, there were 1,998 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant confirmed in Michigan.

Michigan is working to vaccinate the population, with those 16 and up becoming eligible on Monday. So far, the state has nearly 3 million people who are fully vaccinated.

20210406 Data and Modeling Update by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

