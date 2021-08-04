Watch
Michigan has 5th highest child COVID cases in the country, data shows

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - One-year-old Quentin Brown, is held by his mother, Heather Brown, as he eyes a swab while being tested for COVID-19 at a new walk-up testing site at Chief Sealth High School, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Seattle. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics said more than 61,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which is the highest weekly figure so far during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Record-high 61,000 children in U.S. tested positive for COVID last week
Posted at 8:23 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 20:31:19-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan has the fifth-highest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases among children, according to data reported from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

In the U.S., nearly 72,000 child COVID cases were reported between July 22 and July 29, with children representing 19 percent of the total weekly reported cases. Data gathered by the AAP, and the Children's Hospital Association shows that recent numbers represent a 3 percent growth in child COVID cases across the country in comparison to the previous week. Over the two-week period, 110,380 child COVID cases were added.

Michigan's child COVID cases, which are at 166,715, follow behind California, Illinois, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Michigan children made up 16.5 percent of the state's total COVID cases.

Cumulative Child COVID cases reported from 7/22/21 - 7/29/21
California: 503,460
Illinois: 232,739
Florida: 228,188
Pennsylvania: 181,868
Michigan: 166,715

Among states reporting, children made up between 11.0%-19.9% of total cumulated state tests, data found.

