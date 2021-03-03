Menu

Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal

Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 16:39:24-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Legislature has approved a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Majority Republicans are pressing the Democratic governor to curtail her pandemic powers. Democrats oppose the GOP's decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately.

It's unclear if Whitmer will veto the entire package or sign some of it.

The legislation includes a provision linking $840 million in school funding to Whitmer ceding authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local officials.

The governor is sure to veto that. But she could still bless some or all of $3 billion in spending.

