Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Legislature has approved a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Majority Republicans are pressing the Democratic governor to curtail her pandemic powers. Democrats oppose the GOP's decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately.

It's unclear if Whitmer will veto the entire package or sign some of it.

The legislation includes a provision linking $840 million in school funding to Whitmer ceding authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local officials.

The governor is sure to veto that. But she could still bless some or all of $3 billion in spending.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

