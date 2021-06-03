Michigan looking at vaccine incentives to increase COVID-19 vaccination rate

(WXYZ) — There's a major push both nationally and locally to get 70% of Americans vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

On the national front, President Joe Biden said his administration is ramping up efforts by keeping some sites open 24 hours on Fridays, and arranging for daycare centers to offer free childcare for parents getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, vaccinations appear to be at a standstill. The state's vaccination tracker hasn't moved from 59.1% of residents over the age of 16 with at least one dose.

Now, several cities are looking to increase vaccinations with incentives.

In Royal Oak, if you get the vaccine, you also get Royal Oak Downtown Dollars, a $10 voucher you can redeem at certain businesses.

"This is for everyone and anyone," Carrie O'Neill, the co-owner of The Rock on Third, said. "We hope that all our customers take advantage of it."

In downtown Royal Oak, you can get a shot at a clinic at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then get the gift card.

Corporations are also chipping in to get the U.S. to reach its vaccine goal.

Kroger is in the process of giving away five $1 million prizes and free groceries for a year. DoorDash is offering $2 million in gift cards for vaccine recipients. If you like beer, Anheuser-Busch plans to offer the biggest beer giveaway ever, and Krispy Kreme is giving away $1.5 million for free.

When it comes to a lottery incentive in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that Michigan law precludes her office from offering lottery incentives like what we've seen in Ohio, but they are looking to see if there are other ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

