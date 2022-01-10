Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 09:21:34-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist confirmed via Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the video he posted over the weekend, he said he felt like it was important to share his story, noting that his 2-year-old daughter began experiencing symptoms and that’s what prompted everyone to get tested.

“We quarantined our family and taken the precautions we could to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus further,” he said in the video.

He said his daughter’s symptoms are improving.

Watch his full video post below:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub