Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan Medicine responds to COVID surge with visitor restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
COVID-19 coronavirus hospital nurse
Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 18:29:57-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine is responding to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases by putting in place visitor restrictions starting Friday, April 2.

The restrictions will resemble restrictions enacted at the start of the pandemic.

There will not be visitors allowed for adult patients unless medically necessary. There will still be screening at hospitals and clinics for COVID symptoms, a decrease in furniture in common areas to encourage social distancing, vigilant cleaning and disinfection, and the continued following of guidelines to minimize spread of the virus.

Two parents or caregivers are still permitted inside facilities for inpatient hospitalized pediatric patients. For clinics and outpatient care, one primary caregiver is allowed for pediatric patients unless an additional aide or assistant is required.

No visitors will be allowed for adult patients in ambulatory care clinics unless the patient has a cognitive or physical impairment that requires assistance. There is no change to the current visitor policy for outpatient surgery and procedural areas.

Masks are still required at all facilities at all times, even if vaccinated.

“At Michigan Medicine, we’ve seen our COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, doubling in the last few weeks to 68 patients today. COVID-19 transmission rates continue to climb,” said Jeffrey Desmond, M.D., chief medical officer at Michigan Medicine. “We have also seen rising rates of COVID-19 in the surrounding communities and rising rates of positive tests. The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority, along with doing what we can to minimize the spread of disease. Restricting visitors is not something we do lightly because we know this is difficult for our patients and their families and friends. But this step will help us slow the spread and help keep all of our Michigan Medicine facilities safe for everyone.”

View the list of restrictions here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub