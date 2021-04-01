Michigan Medicine responds to COVID surge with visitor restrictions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine is responding to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases by putting in place visitor restrictions starting Friday, April 2.

The restrictions will resemble restrictions enacted at the start of the pandemic.

There will not be visitors allowed for adult patients unless medically necessary. There will still be screening at hospitals and clinics for COVID symptoms, a decrease in furniture in common areas to encourage social distancing, vigilant cleaning and disinfection, and the continued following of guidelines to minimize spread of the virus.

Two parents or caregivers are still permitted inside facilities for inpatient hospitalized pediatric patients. For clinics and outpatient care, one primary caregiver is allowed for pediatric patients unless an additional aide or assistant is required.

No visitors will be allowed for adult patients in ambulatory care clinics unless the patient has a cognitive or physical impairment that requires assistance. There is no change to the current visitor policy for outpatient surgery and procedural areas.

Masks are still required at all facilities at all times, even if vaccinated.

“At Michigan Medicine, we’ve seen our COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, doubling in the last few weeks to 68 patients today. COVID-19 transmission rates continue to climb,” said Jeffrey Desmond, M.D., chief medical officer at Michigan Medicine. “We have also seen rising rates of COVID-19 in the surrounding communities and rising rates of positive tests. The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority, along with doing what we can to minimize the spread of disease. Restricting visitors is not something we do lightly because we know this is difficult for our patients and their families and friends. But this step will help us slow the spread and help keep all of our Michigan Medicine facilities safe for everyone.”

View the list of restrictions here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.