Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses

Posted at 4:41 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 16:41:30-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Medicine, the health care arm of the University of Michigan, is giving a $1,500 bonus to each of its employees as a recognition of their work during the pandemic.

The bonuses will go to roughly 29,000 employees. Michigan Medicine is anchored by a medical center in Ann Arbor and includes a medical school as well as clinics in southeastern Michigan. Dr. Marschall Runge, chief executive of Michigan Medicine, says "incredible teamwork" was demonstrated by staff.

