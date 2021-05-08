Michigan reports 1,825 new cases of COVID-19, 122 new deaths; recoveries at 703,746

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 1,825 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday. That brings the total number of cases of the virus to 862,633 and the total number of deaths to 18,206 since the pandemic began.

The deaths announced Saturday include 83 that were identified during a vital records review.

The state also reported that the number of those recovered is now at 703,746.

It comes after the state updated its number of COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that 54% of Michiganders have had at least one dose, getting the state closer to its first benchmark in the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

