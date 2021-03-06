Menu

Michigan reports 1,289 new cases of COVID-19, 56 new deaths as recoveries approach 550,000

Posted at 3:19 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 15:19:03-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 1,289 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the virus, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the total number of cases to 596,054 and the total number of deaths to 15,666 since the virus first showed up in Michigan nearly a year ago. Of the 56 new deaths, 48 were identified through a regular review of vital records.

Nearly 550,000 people have recovered from the virus. The total number is 549,881, which is the number of people who are still alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.

The total number of active cases is just over 36,000, which has seen a steady decline since the peak of 218,000 on Dec. 11.

On Friday, Michigan loosened some of its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing 50% capacity at restaurants for indoor dining and extending the curfew until 11 p.m. The capacity was also increased at gyms, casinos, movie theaters.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

