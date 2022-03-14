Michigan reports 1,365 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths over last three days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,365 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths over the last three days.

That works out to an average of about 455 cases per day for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Monday's per-day case rate was the lowest average case rate since it was 440 per day on July 27. At this time in 2021, Michigan reported 3,143 cases for March 14 and 15, for a per-day case average of 1,572. Michigan reported its first two cases on March 10, 2020. By March 14, 2020, that had risen to 33 cases.

The total number of cases to 2,067,277 and the total number of deaths since the pandemic began.

