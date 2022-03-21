Watch
Michigan reports 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths over 3 days

Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 14:39:02-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,423 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths over three days.

That works out to an average of about 475 cases per day for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 2,073,010 and the total number of deaths to 32,619 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease. As of last Wednesday, the number of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 has gone down every day for more than two months. As of March 16, there were 600 adults hospitalized with cases of COVID-19, down from a peak of 4,580 on Jan. 10. There were also 21 children in the hospital with COVID-19, down from a record 117 on Jan. 14.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

