Michigan reports 1,486 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 1,486 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths from the virus on Friday, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 594,765 and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 15,610 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Also, there are now 541,258 people who have recovered from the virus.

