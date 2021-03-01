Michigan reports 1,569 new cases of COVID-19, 12 new deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 1,569 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths from the virus on Monday, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new numbers represent the totals for both Sunday and Monday. The two-day average of new cases is approximately 784 per day.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 589,150 and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 15,534 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Also, there are now 541,258 people who have recovered from the virus, and there are about 42,000 active cases of the virus in Michigan.

