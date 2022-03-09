Michigan reports 1,739 new COVID-19 cases, 240 deaths over last two days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,739 new COVID-19 cases and 240 new deaths over the last two days.

That works out to an average of about 869 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday's per-day case rate was the lowest average case rate since it was 440 per day on July 27. At this time in 2021, Michigan reported 1,960 cases for March 7 and 8, averaging 980 cases per day. Michigan reported its first two cases on March 10, 2020.

The total number of cases to 2,064,093 and the total number of deaths to 32,374 since the pandemic began.

