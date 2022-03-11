Watch
Michigan reports 1,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths over last two days

Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 15:12:34-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,819 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths over the last two days.

That works out to an average of about 910 cases per day for Thursday and Friday. Thirty-eight of the newly reported deaths were identified during a review of vital records.

Monday's per-day case rate was the lowest average case rate since it was 440 per day on July 27. At this time in 2021, Michigan reported 2,091 cases for March 11. Michigan reported its first two cases on March 10, 2020. No additional cases were reported until March 12, 2020.

The total number of cases to 2,065,912 and the total number of deaths to 32,419 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.
