Michigan reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,842 new COVID-19 cases and 68 newly reported deaths over the last two days.

That works out to an average of about 921 cases per day for Thursday and Friday. The per-day case rate represents is again down from a per-day case rate of 1,053 on Wednesday. That represented a jump in the average from Monday when Michigan reported an average of 620 cases per day over the weekend.

Monday's per-day case rate was the lowest average case rate since it was 650 cases per day on August 3, 2021.

Of the 68 newly reported deaths, 54 were identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,060,698 and the total number of deaths to 32,118 since the pandemic began.

