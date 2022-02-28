Michigan averaging 620 COVID-19 cases over last three days

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 620 cases per day over the past three days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That's the lowest average case rate since it was 650 cases per day on August 3, 2021.

In all, there were 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There were also 26 newly reported deaths, with none identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,056,751 and the total number of deaths to 31,817 since the pandemic began.

