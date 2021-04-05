Michigan reports 10,293 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths; total cases in state cross 700,000

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 10,293 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday amid a continuing surge in cases, according to data from the state.

In total, the state has had 702,499 total cases and 16,239 deaths.

The new cases are over a two day period, and represent an average of 5,146 per day.

Cases in Michigan have been steadily increasing. The month of March brought massive increases in COVID-19 in Michigan, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Active cases of COVID-19 are up more than 163% from March 1 through March 30, according to the data, and up more than 56% just over last week.

The increase in active cases coincides with a massive increase in daily new cases of COVID-19.

New public health orders are also in effect through the end of May for Detroit and Wayne County, citing a 235% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-February.

As of April 2, 577,141 people have recovered from the virus.

