Michigan reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 0 additional deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 894,957 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,754 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's an increase of 101 new cases and zero additional deaths.

The state said corrections were made to provisional case data, resulting in a reduction of the confirmed death total on Friday to 19,754.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

As of June 25, 865,577 have recovered from the virus.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.