Michigan reports 101 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

Matt Slocum/AP
Desks are arranged in a classroom at Panther Valley Elementary School, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nesquehoning, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 01, 2021
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 101 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks Monday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. On Monday, Michigan reported 9,313 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 3-day period.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,137,748 and the death total is at 22,247.

Michigan reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

View the full list here:

Additionally, the state reported 403 ongoing school outbreaks.

Check the complete list here:

