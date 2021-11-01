Michigan reports 101 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 101 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks Monday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. On Monday, Michigan reported 9,313 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 3-day period.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,137,748 and the death total is at 22,247.

Michigan reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

Additionally, the state reported 403 ongoing school outbreaks.

