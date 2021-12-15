Michigan reports 11,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 330 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 11,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths over a 2-day period. That's an average of 5,861 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 330 reported deaths included 230 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,408,189, and deaths total 25,570.

The numbers come as health officials say the state is in a fourth surge.

