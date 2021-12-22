Michigan reports 13,686 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 392 deaths over 2-day period

(WYXZ) — Michigan is reporting 13,686 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 392 additional deaths over a two-day period. That's an average of 6,843 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 392 reported deaths included 250 that were identified during a routine review of vital records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,448,523 and deaths total 26,376.

The numbers come as health officials say the state is in a fourth surge and confirmed omicron cases are popping up across Michigan.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.