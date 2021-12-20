Michigan reports 13,999 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 160 deaths over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 13,999 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 160 deaths over a 3-day period. That's an average of 4,666 cases per day for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The 160 reported deaths included 63 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,434,837 and deaths total 25,984.

The numbers come as health officials say the state is in a fourth surge and confirmed omicron cases are popping up across Michigan.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.